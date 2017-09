Image: BPi Polska

Developer BPi Polska has acquired a plot of land located on ul. Droga Dębińska in Poznań, on which it will build its first residential project in the city. The Belgian company, which is already present in Gdańsk, Warsaw and Wrocław, plans to develop the Poznań scheme in a joint venture with international developer Acteeum Group. The details of the planned investment are to be revealed later this year.