BPi with building permit for more Wrocław apartments

Developer BPi Polska has secured a building permit for the second phase of its Bulwary Książęce residential project in downtown Wrocław, which will comprise 177 apartments. The company will reveal the details of this phase of the scheme later this year. The first phase of Bulwary Książęce offers 175 housing units, 75 percent of which have already been sold. They are scheduled to be completed in mid-2018. Apart from Wrocław, BPi Polska is also present in the Warsaw and Gdańsk markets. The company is now preparing its first residential project in Poznań, which it will develop in a joint venture with ACTEEUM Group.