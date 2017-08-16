Brand24 mulls IPO

August 16, 2017 Poland AM

The shareholders of software firm Brand24 changed the company’s status in a move aimed at prepping the company for the stock debut on the small-cap, alternative NewConnect market, the company announced. “We want to use our current growth to further develop the company. I can confidently say that the capital increase and ultimately going public…

