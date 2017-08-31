Brussels not satisfied with Poland’s response over rule of law

August 31, 2017 Poland AM

Despite the previous media reports, the European Commission decided to continue its case against Poland for infringing the rule of law. “We remain open to dialogue, we remain open to finding constructive solutions. But, at the same time, we must discuss internally in the Commission, and with member states … and with the European Parliament…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts