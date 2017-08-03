Brussels warns Poland about logging in Białowieża. Poland to demand compensation

The European Commission warned Warsaw that continued logging in Białowieża primeval forest despite the European Court of Justice order to stop it immediately, would be used against Poland in its case for the alleged breaking the rule of law. According to the commission spokeswoman, the situation in the primeval forest is being followed with great…
Related Posts
-
Poland to continue logging in Białowieża...July 31, 2017
-
EU court orders Poland to stop logging i...July 30, 2017
-
EU gives Poland ultimatum on logging in ...July 26, 2017
-
UNESCO demands that Poland stop logging ...July 5, 2017