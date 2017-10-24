Budget deficit at 2.5% of GDP, public debt at 54.1% in 2016 – GUS

October 24, 2017 Poland AM

Budget deficit stood at 2.5 percent of GDP in 2016, according to the revised figures published by GUS, marking an increase over the earlier flash estimate of 2.4 percent. Meanwhile public debt amounted to 54.1 percent of GDP, which is lower than the 54.4 percent flash estimate announced in April. Poland’s GDP stood at PLN…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts