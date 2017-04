The budget deficit amounted to PLN 2.28 billion at the end of March. It stood at 3.8 percent of this year’s budget deficit plan, the Ministry of Finance announced.

Budget expenditures stood at PLN 87.5 billion (22.7 percent of the annual plan), while income amounted to PLN 85.2 billion (26.2 percent).

Revenues from financial institutions amounted to PLN 1.1 billion in Q1. For this year Poland expects to collect over PLN 3.94 billion in the banking tax.