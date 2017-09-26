Budimex hit with a PLN 122 mln lawsuit

WSE-listed construction company Budimex has been sued by the Silesian Museum in Katowice for PLN 122.8 million (or PLN 34.7 million price reduction alternatively). The claim concerns a contract for the construction of a new seat of the Silesian Museum in Katowice, back in 2011. According to the Management Board of Budimex, the claims are…
Related Posts
-
Budimex with PLN 396 mln deals for S3 ro...August 20, 2017
-
Budimex with 120 mln dealAugust 1, 2017
-
Budimex H1 profit upJuly 26, 2017
-
Budimex with PLN 211 mln dealJuly 23, 2017