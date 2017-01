Budimex reported a consolidated net profit of PLN 110 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, a 47 percent increase (PLN 35 million) over the corresponding period of the previous year, the company stated in a press release.

Budimex is one of the largest construction companies in Poland. It has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 1995. In 2015, Budimex recorded consolidated revenue of PLN 5.13 billion.