Budimex signs PLN 597 mln deal with PKP PLK

WSE-listed builder Budimex, through its subsidiary Mostostal Kraków signed a PLN 597.4 million contract with state-owned railway operator PKP PLK to modernize parts of the railway line 7, which connects Warsaw with Dorohusk. Mostostal will act as a leader of the consortium with 77.5 percent of shares, with PKP Energetyka and Schweerbau as partners. The…
