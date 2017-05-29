Budimex signs PLN 597 mln deal with PKP PLK

May 29, 2017

WSE-listed builder Budimex, through its subsidiary Mostostal Kraków signed a PLN 597.4 million contract with state-owned railway operator PKP PLK to modernize parts of the railway line 7, which connects Warsaw with Dorohusk. Mostostal will act as a leader of the consortium with 77.5 percent of shares, with PKP Energetyka and Schweerbau as partners. The…

