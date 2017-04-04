Budimex to takeover two companies. Changes in shareholder structure

WSE-listed builder Budimex facility management unit FB Serwis filed for regulator’s approval for a planned takeover of communal services firms Trans-Formers Wrocław and Trans-Formers Karpatia, antitrust watchdog UOKiK said in a statement. The company also announced, that its lead shareholder Ferrovial sold 1 million of its shares to pension fund Nationale Nederlanden. After the transaction,…
