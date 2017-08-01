Budimex with 120 mln deal

WSE-listed builder Budimex signed a PLN 120.6 million net contract for construction of an airplane motor service and repair facility with Xeos, the company said in a market filing. The plant will be built in Środa Śląska, and the construction should last until November next year. The plant will service GEnX 2B engines used by…
