Budimex with a PLN 117 mln deal in Gdańsk

Budimex has won the tender for a road construction contract worth PLN 116.79 million (net) organized by the city of Gdańsk, the company informed. The work should be completed by July 31, 2019. Budimex has been listed on the WSE since 1995. Its strategic investor is Spanish Ferrovial. In 2016, Budimex posted consolidated revenue of…
