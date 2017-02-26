Budimex with PLN 159 mln Q4 net profit

WSE-listed builder Budimex posted PLN 159 million attributable net profit in Q4 2016, up by 113% year-on-year and PLN 1.45 billion in revenues, the firm said in market filing. The results are in line with preliminary results posted in mid February. The value of contracts signed in 2016 period reached PLN 5.7 billion. The share…
