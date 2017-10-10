Budimex with PLN 211.25 mln deal for S7 road

WSE-listed construction firm Budimex signed a PLN 211.25 million net deal with the General Director for National Roads and Motorways GDDKiA for building a section of S7 expressway, the company said in a market filing. The section will connect the hub in Skarżysko-Kamienna with the border of Mazowieckie/Świętokrzyskie voivodships, and will include, among others, two…
