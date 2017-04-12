Bumech trade to resume trading on WSE next week

April 12, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed mining machinery repair firm Bumech will have its trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange resumed on April 18, WSE said in a statement. The trading was suspended back in March, after financial market regulator KNF started an inquiry into alleged transaction in which China Coal Energy Company was reported to increase its stake in…

