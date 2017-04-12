Bumech trade to resume trading on WSE next week

Orbis to sell Budapest Sofitel for €76 m... WSE-listed hotel operator Orbis signed a letter of intent to sell the Budapest Sofitel Chain Bridge hotel for €76 million, the company said in a market filing.

i2 Development launches new residential ... Developer i2 Development has launched construction work on the first phase of its Awicenny residential project in Wrocław. The scheme will offer a total of 267 apartments in three phases, with the first two buildings of the development comprising a c...

Panattoni to develop 100,000-sqm distrib... Industrial space developer Panattoni Europe is to develop a 100,000-sqm distribution center at Stryków in central Poland for DIY retailer Castorama Polska. Construction on the project will launch later this month, with the first phase of the scheme (...

Prologis announces major Silesia lease d... Industrial space developer Prologis has signed three lease deals for a total of 57,700 sqm at its logistics parks in Silesia. DHL has renewed its agreement for 44,600 sqm at Prologis Park Dąbrowa, while Polonia Logistyka leased an additional 9,300 sq...