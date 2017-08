Image: BSC Real Estate Advisors

Media company Burda Media Polska has renewed its lease agreement for 4,000 sqm of office space in the New City complex in Warsaw. BSC Real Estate Advisors advised the tenant on the transaction. The New City complex is located in the Służewiec business area of the Mokotów district of the Polish capital and comprises two buildings offering a total of 44,000 sqm of space. It is owned by the Hines Global REIT fund.