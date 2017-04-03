Bydgoszcz/Toruń and Szczecin industrial markets booming

Developing warehouse markets: the Bydgoszcz/Toruń area and Szczecin have seen a surge in tenant activity in 2016, according to the data compiled by Colliers International. The level of demand in the Bydgoszcz and Toruń market was nearly twice as high as in 2015 – 131,000 sqm was leased within 44 agreements. The area currently has the lowest vacancy rate (of approx. 1 percent) among all warehouse markets in Poland, while total stock amounted to 174,500 sqm. In the last year four projects within Panattoni Park Bydgoszcz were completed and four new are under construction.

Meanwhile, Szczecin has over 313,000 sqm of warehouse space under construction, which is the second highest result among the biggest Polish warehouse markets. In 2016 developers leased 350,000 sqm in Szczecin (three times higher than that recorded in the previous year), out of which over 290,000 sqm was taken by Amazon and Zalando. The vacancy rate at the end of 2016 stood at 3 percent.

Among the established warehouse markets, Upper Silesia (the second largest warehouse market in Poland after Warsaw Zone II), saw another record-breaking volume of lease transactions in 2016 – 75 agreements totaling 538,300 sqm were signed. Meanwhile, the regional market with the highest activity of developers was Poznań (the third largest market in Poland), where nine projects totalling 206,400 sqm were delivered to the market. Currently, Kraków has the highest vacancy rate of 9.9 percent, while Central Poland had the second lowest (2 percent), after the Bydgoszcz/Toruń market.