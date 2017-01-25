BZ WBK looks to increase loans in 2017

Bank Zachodni WBK expects growth in demand for loans this year, CEO Michał Gajewski said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a press conference. “Indeed, we have a very clear surplus of deposits over loans. We will be watching the market, how much demand for loans will increase. The projections of our chief economist indicate…
Related Posts
-
BZ WBK and mBank y/y profits fall in Q3...October 26, 2016
-
Przewozy Regionalne granted a PLN 630 ml...September 30, 2016
-
mBank supports Atal with PLN 20 mln loan...September 27, 2016
-
NBP: Consumer loans up 0.8%; housing loa...September 22, 2016