BZ WBK want to grow organically, may consider acquisitions

October 27, 2017 Poland AM

Lender BZ WKB plans to grow organically, but is not excluding acquisitions, the bank’s CEO Michał Gajewski stated. “We are looking opportunistically at the market. If attractive opportunities arise, we will consider them,” he stated. After the first three quarters of the year, BZ WBK’s net profit stood at PLN 1.66 billion, compared to PLN…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts