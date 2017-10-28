CA Immo moves to new offices in Warsaw Towers

Image: CA Immo

Austrian real estate investor CA Immo has relocated to its new offices located on the ninth story of the Warsaw Towers building in the downtown of the Polish capital, which is owned by the company. It occupies 550 sqm of space there. CA Immo previously had its offices on the sixth story of the same building where it occupied 330 sqm. The Warsaw Towers building offers a total of 21,000 sqm of space on 15 floors. The Polish portfolio of CA Immo comprises more than 100,000 sqm of modern office area.