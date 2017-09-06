CA Immo secures lease renewals in Sienna Center in Warsaw

Image: CA Immo

Dimension Data Polska (2,380 sqm), Stowarzyszenie Filmowców Polskich (around 600 sqm) and Celsa „Huta Ostrowiec” (over 500 sqm) have renewed their lease agreements in the Sienna Center building located in Warsaw’s Wola district. The building is part of the Polish portfolio of CA Immo. The Vienna-based real estate company manages more than 100,000 sqm of office space in Poland. Apart from Sienna Center, its office portfolio in the country also includes Saski Crescent, Saski Point, Warsaw Towers, Bitwy Warszawskiej Business Center and Wspólna in Warsaw, as well as Avia in Kraków.