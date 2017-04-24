Cabinet reshuffle before summer holidays – media

According to Rzeczpospolita daily, the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) government is planning a reshuffle before the start of the summer holidays. One of the ministers scheduled to lose his post is Witold Waszczykowski who helms the foreign ministry. According to the daily he will be sent to the US, where he will become Poland’s…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.