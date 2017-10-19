Capital expenditure to increase 4.7% in 2017 – World Bank

October 19, 2017 Poland AM

Polish firms’ capital expenditure will increase by 4.7 percent this year compared to a year earlier, according to forecasts published by the World Bank. In the following years, capital expenditure could increase even further, reaching 6.6 percent in 2018 and 7.1 percent in 2019, the World Bank stated….

