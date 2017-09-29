Capital Park to launch ArtN project in Warsaw in November

Developer and investor Capital Park has revealed that construction work on its flagship Warsaw project – ArtN in the Wola district – will get underway in November. The company hopes to soon select the general contractor and secure financing for the mixed-use scheme. The ArtN development will involve the revitalization of a major post-industrial site located on Warsaw’s ul. Żelazna where a total of some 65,000 sqm of office and retail space will be built. The retail area in the project has already been 40 percent leased out. The ArtN scheme, whose book value amounts to PLN 285 million, is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2019.