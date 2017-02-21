Car rental firms Dollar and Thrifty join NFM Group

NFM Group has become the sole representative in Poland for two global brands offering short term car rental services: Dollar Rent a Car and Thrifty Rent a Car.

Thrifty Rent a Car and Dollar Rent a Car are US-based car rental chains with established and strong position in the global market. They have been on the market since 1958 and 1965 respectively. Both brands are present in 70 countries with nearly 1,500 rental points. In North America alone (the US and Canada), there are over 830 car rentals of these two firms. In Poland, both companies opened their first rental points nine years ago, in 2008.

“The introduction of Dollar and Thirfty to the NFM Group’s brand portfolio compliments our offer. Now, clients in Poland can choose between premium car rental services, represented by Herz, get the best bargain prices in Thrifty’s offer, opt for the simplicity and expedience offered by Dollar, or use the economy services of Friefly,” summed up Paweł Piórkowski, president of the board, CEO of Rent a Car Business.

The expanded offer will allow NFM Group to increase its scale of business, by offering products for each customer segment, both for individual and corporate clients.

In 2017, Dollar and Thrifty will have 24 rental points. According to the company’s development strategy, new rental points will be opened at airports and city centers across the country.

NFM Group is one of the biggest independent automotive companies offering long and short term car rental, as well as car fleet management. In Poland it is the sole licensee of Herz International, the biggest international car rental company and has the following brands in its portfolio: NFM, Hertz, HertzLease, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly.