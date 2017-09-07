Carrefour leases space in Atrium malls in Warsaw and Bydgoszcz

Retailer Carrefour will later this year open its stores in the Focus Bydgoszcz (in Bydgoszcz) and Atrium Promenada (in Warsaw) shopping centers, which are part of the Polish portfolio of Atrium European Real Estate. In each location, the tenant will occupy approximately 3,000 sqm of retail space. The new Carrefour stores in Bydgoszcz and Warsaw, which will replace Alma stores, will open for business in October and December respectively. Atrium has 21 shopping centers in Poland, which comprise a total of more than 522,000 sqm of GLA.