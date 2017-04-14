Carrefour replaces Alma in Dekada Kraków mall

Retailer Carrefour is the latest tenant to have leased space in the Dekada convenience shopping center in Kraków. A Carrefour supermarket will occupy a 1,330-sqm unit in the mall, which previously housed a Delikatesy Alma store. Dekada Kraków, which was opened in 2012 and comprises almost 3,400 sqm of GLA, is one of eleven Dekada-branded convenience shopping centers in Poland, with the remaining ten located in Brodnica, Ciechanów, Grójec, Malbork, Myślenice, Nowy Targ, Olsztyn, Sieradz, Skierniewice and Żyrardów. The chain is expected to eventually comprise at least 20 centers across the country. Dekada malls are now being planned for cities including Nysa, Konin and Mińsk Mazowiecki.