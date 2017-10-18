Carrefour revamping Galeria Kalisz mall

Retailer Carrefour Polska has recently started remodeling its Galeria Kalisz shopping center in Kalisz in central Poland, which was opened for business in 2005. Both the façade and the interior of the mall with be modernized with the project scheduled to be completed at the beginning of next year. In 2014, Carrefour adopted a strategy that envisions the extension, remodeling and re-commercialization of its assets. Apart from Galeria Kalisz, the retailer is now also revamping shopping centers including Galeria Gryf in Szczecin, Galeria Zielone Wzgórze in Białystok and Centrum Handlowe AKS in Chorzów. Carrefour owns 20 shopping centers in Poland, which comprise a total of more than 230,000 sqm of GLA.