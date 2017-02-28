CCC profit beats expectations slightly

February 28, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed footwear producer and retailer CCC had PLN 186.6 million net profit in Q4, up from PLN 105.2 million y/y and from PLN 181.3 million profit expected Revenue stood at PLN 1.13 billion, up from PLN 755.4 million the year before. For the full year, the company had PLN 306.5 million profit (PLN 259.4 million…

