CCC revenue soars in April

WSE-listed footwear retailer CCC increased its sales revenue in August by 40.1 percent reaching PLN 233 million, the company said in a market filing. Revenue for the period between January and August stood at PLN 1.99 billion and was 28.1 percent higher y/y. CCC recorded PLN 46 million in revenue through its online sales channel,…
