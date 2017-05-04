CCC revenue up 11% y/y in April, online sales soar

May 4, 2017 Poland AM

The consolidated revenue of footwear retailer CCC increased by 11 percent y/y in April and reached PLN 345 million, the company said in a market filing. Revenue for the period between January and April stood at PLN 1.064 billion and was 25.9 percent higher y/y. CCC recorded PLN 48 million in revenue through its online…

