CCC to issue 2 mln new private placements shares at PLN 265

WSE-listed footwear retailer CCC will issue 2 million private placement shares at PLN 265 apiece, the company said in a market filing. The issue will have a 180-day lock-up period. The lock-up covers any new shares or share-tied instruments, including the issue of convertible bonds approved by shareholders back in June, the filing notes. The…
Related Posts
-
CCC revenue soars in AprilSeptember 3, 2017
-
CCC with PLN 148.1 mln Q2 net profit...August 31, 2017
-
CCC revenue soar by 48.4% y/y in July, o...August 1, 2017
-
CCC revenue up 11% y/y in April, online ...May 4, 2017