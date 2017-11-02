CCC with slower sales growth in October

November 2, 2017 Poland AM

Footwear retailer CCC recorded consolidated revenue of PLN 466 million in October, 1.2 percent higher than in October 2016, the company stated. For the first 10 months of the year, revenue stood at PLN 3.3 billion, marking a 30.9 percent increase y/y. Revenue in traditional stores was 6.9 percent lower in October 2017 than in…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts