CD Projekt Q2 profit drops

September 6, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed game producer CD Projekt had PLN 73.4 million consolidated net profit in Q2, which is 28.1 percent less y/y. Operating profit amounted to PLN 89.4 million (28.1 percent y/y drop), while revenues stood at PLN 155.5 million (down by 33 percent y/y). “In the first half of 2017, the group spent PLN 33 million…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts