CD Projekt sold 25 million copies of Witcher games

March 30, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed game developer CD Projekt sold 25 million copies of its blockbuster Witcher video game series, solidifying it as the most successful Polish game franchise. Next in line is Techland’s Dead Island series (7.5 million copies sold) and CI Games with Lords of the Fallen which sold 7 million copies so far. The company will…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts