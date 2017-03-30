CD Projekt sold 25 million copies of Witcher games

WSE-listed game developer CD Projekt sold 25 million copies of its blockbuster Witcher video game series, solidifying it as the most successful Polish game franchise. Next in line is Techland’s Dead Island series (7.5 million copies sold) and CI Games with Lords of the Fallen which sold 7 million copies so far. The company will…
