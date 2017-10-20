CEDET project in Warsaw topped out

Image: Immobel Poland

Investor Immobel Poland and general contractor Korporacja Budowlana Doraco have held a topping-out ceremony at the construction site of the CEDET mixed-use project in downtown Warsaw. The scheme involves the modernization and extension of a former department store building and will comprise a total of approximately 22,000 sqm of class-A+ office and retail space. It is expected to be completed towards the end of Q1 or at the beginning of Q2 2018. The development has been BREEAM-pre-certified at the “Excellent” level.