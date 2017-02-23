CEE leaders to call for action against food ‘double standards’

Leaders of the Visegrad Group countries – Poland, Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary will meet next week in Warsaw to convince the EU to act against food companies which, according to them, put inferior ingredients in products destined for sale in poorer member states. “We want to call on the Commission to take legislative measures that…
Related Posts
-
Waszczykowski: Poland ready for Lisbon T...September 9, 2016
-
Visegrad Group will present its stance o...September 7, 2016
-
Angela Merkel arrives in Warsaw at meeti...August 19, 2016
-
Waszczykowski participates in post-Brexi...June 27, 2016