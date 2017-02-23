CEE leaders to call for action against food ‘double standards’

February 23, 2017 Poland AM

Leaders of the Visegrad Group countries – Poland, Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary will meet next week in Warsaw to convince the EU to act against food companies which, according to them, put inferior ingredients in products destined for sale in poorer member states. “We want to call on the Commission to take legislative measures that…

