CEE remains a high-priority target for global capital – report

The total amount of new capital earmarked for global commercial real estate investment in 2017 stands at approximately $435 billion, which represents a slight decrease upon the volume recorded last year but is still the second-highest figure seen since 2009, according to a recent report by Cushman & Wakefield. While the UK, Germany and France are expected to remain some the most targeted investment markets in Europe this year, the CEE region will also continue to be a high-priority target for global capital, the study said. “The CEE region continues to attract a high level of capital with over $2 billion of new capital targeting the region, with Poland attracting just over half this capital (ca $1.4 billion),” said Nigel Almond, the head of EMEA Capital Markets Research at Cushman & Wakefield. “The CEE continues to offer investors good relative value compared to other developed markets across Europe, with average all property returns from prime assets in the region set to outperform the wider European average,” he added.