Central Airport to cost PLN 35 bln

The planned Central Airport along with nearby infrastructure overhaul will cost PLN 34.9 billion, according to government’s draft document.

The hub will be located in Stanisławów in the Baranów municipality, 40 kilometers west of Warsaw, and would service some 50 million passengers per year.

The plan envisages that the airport itself would cost PLN 16-19 billion, the accompanying railway infrastructure would cost PLN 8-9 billion, while new roads and highways PLN 1.8-6.9 billion, according to the government’s plan.

The plan also envisages that a new city could be built near the airport that could include business parks and a conference center capable of serving the central Europe region.

The plan assumes, that the works would be completed by 2027.

Experts have said that opening a new Polish hub airport would likely lead to the closure of several existing airports in central Poland, including the country’s biggest airport Warsaw Chopin.