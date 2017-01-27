CETA likely to come into effect in February

Poland’s Deputy minister for Development, Tadeusz Kościński, reminded the press on Thursday that provisional application of the EU’s free trade agreement with Canada – known as CETA – will likely occur very shortly. It will be in effect, provisionally, after the EU Parliament passes it, which it is expected to do in February. He was…
