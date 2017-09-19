CETA to take effect on September 21

The provisional application of the free trade agreement CETA between EU and Canada will come into force on September 21, the Finance Ministry said. Starting from Thursday, with the exception of a few agricultural goods, the CETA will essentially eliminate the customs duties on all products, either immediately upon implementation of the agreement, or through…
