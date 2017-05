Shandong Linglong Tyre plans to build €500 million factory in one of the CEE countries, with Poland on the shortlist for possible location, Reuters reported. The company will decide between Slovakia, Czechia, Hungary and Poland and will make a decision within three months. The plant, expected to employ 1,500, would supply Linglong’s European markets….



