CI Games stock plummets after negative game reviews

The stock of WSE-listed game developer CI Games have dropped by some 45 percent since Tuesday, when its latest game Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 was released to unfavorable reviews. According to review aggregator website Metacric, the game currently has 54 rating out of 100. The company’s admits that the reviews are way below expectations, but…
