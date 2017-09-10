CI Games with PLN 1.49 mln H1 net profit

WSE-listed game developer CI Games posted a PLN 1.49 million H1 net profit, up from PLN 2.66 million net loss last year. EBIT stood at PLN 4.13 million vs. PLN 2.56 million loss a year earlier. Consolidated sales revenues amounted to PLN 73.18 million in H1 up from PLN 11.52 million last year. “In the…
