Ciech profits up. No planned dividend payout

WSE-listed chemical group Ciech had a PLN 593 million net profit in 2016, up from PLN 343 million in 2015. EBITDA grew to PLN 883.8 million from PLN 707.5 million the year before, while revenues increased to PN 3.46 billion, from PLN 3.27 billion y/y. In key segment, the core soda business generated an adjusted…
Related Posts
-
Ciech records PLN 160 million in profit...August 31, 2016
-
Ciech to be traded at the Frankfurt Stoc...August 11, 2016
-
Anti corruption office enters Kulczyk Ho...April 6, 2016
-
Ciech to refinance its debtOctober 30, 2015