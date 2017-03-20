Ciech profits up. No planned dividend payout

March 20, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed chemical group Ciech had a PLN 593 million net profit in 2016, up from PLN 343 million in 2015. EBITDA grew to PLN 883.8 million from PLN 707.5 million the year before, while revenues increased to PN 3.46 billion, from PLN 3.27 billion y/y. In key segment, the core soda business generated an adjusted…

