Citi leases more space in Skanska’s Generation Park complex

Image: Skanska

Citi Service Center Poland has leased an additional 5,200 sqm of office space in building “X” of the Generation Park complex, which Skanska is now developing in the Wola district of Warsaw. The company, which earlier this year signed a lease agreement for 13,600 sqm in the building, will thus become one of Skanska’s biggest office tenants in Central and Eastern Europe. Building “X” is scheduled for completion in late November or early December with City Service Center Poland expected to finish the process of moving into the property in April 2018. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant during the lease negotiations. When fully developed, the Generation Park complex will comprise a total of 84,000 sqm of leasable space in three buildings.