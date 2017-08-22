Coal miners with PLN 1.4 bln net profit in H1

August 22, 2017 Poland AM

Polish coal miners sold 33.4 million metric tons of coal in the first six months of the year, down 1.1 million tons y/y, the Industry Restructuring Agency (ARP) said. Despite the lower volumes, revenues, boosted by the 38.2 percent increase in coal prices, soared by nearly a third to PLN 10.6 billion. Net profits of…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts