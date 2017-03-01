Coal sales down in January

March 1, 2017 Poland AM

Polish coal miners sold 5.7 million metric tons of coal in January, down from 6.2 million tons in December. In January last year, the companies sold 6.08 million tons of coals, the Industry Restructuring Agency said. Coal supplies stood at 2.3 million tons in January. Down by 0.2 million m/m and 3.4 million y/y. The…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts