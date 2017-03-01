Coal sales down in January

Polish coal miners sold 5.7 million metric tons of coal in January, down from 6.2 million tons in December. In January last year, the companies sold 6.08 million tons of coals, the Industry Restructuring Agency said. Coal supplies stood at 2.3 million tons in January. Down by 0.2 million m/m and 3.4 million y/y. The…
