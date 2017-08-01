Coal sales flat in June

August 1, 2017 Poland AM

Polish coal miners sold 5.3 million metric tons of coal in June, down 0.33 million tons m/m, the Industry Restructuring Agency (ARP) said. Coal production in June amounted to 5.2 mln tons vs. 5.5 mln tons in May and 5.9 mln tons in June 2016. Coal inventories stood at 1.9 million tons, down by 3.34…

